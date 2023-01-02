CRPF recruitment 2023: Applications invited for 1458 vacancies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued a recruitment notification inviting applications from male and female candidates to fill up 1458 vacancies.

As per the recruitment notification issued by CRPF, out of 1458, 143 vacancies are of assistant sub-inspector (steno) posts and 1315 are of head constable (ministerial).

Eligibility criteria for CRPF recruitment

Candidates who have completed intermediate or equivalent from a board or university recognized by the central or state government can apply for the vacancies.

Apart from educational qualifications, the candidates must be in the age group of 18 and 25 years as on January 25, 2023.

However, there will be a relaxation in the age for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC, ex-servicemen categories.

Scheme of examination

The examination for the CRPF recruitment will consist of

Computer Based Test Skill Test Physical Standard Test Documents Verification and Detailed Medical Examination(DME)

Also Read US Consulate General invites applications for jobs in Hyderabad

How to apply

Eligible candidates who want to apply for the recruitment can submit their applications on the official website of CRPF (click here) from January 4 to January 25, 2023.

Male candidates belonging to General, EWS, and OBC need to pay Rs. 100 toward the examination fee. However, there will be no fee for candidates who belong to SC/ST, ex-servicemen, and female candidates.

Fees can be paid online through BHIM UPI, net banking, by using visa, master card, maestro, RuPay credit, or debit cards.