Over 50 companies to hike 7K aspirants at job fair in Telangana

Hyderabad: More than 50 companies are going to recruit over 7000 candidates at a job fair that is scheduled to be organized in Shadnagar, Telangana State.
At the job fair which will be conducted by the Department of Youth Services, state government along with organizing partner TS STEP and executive partner DHRUV consulting services, transgenders, deaf and dumb, and physically handicapped candidates can also take part.
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on January 8, 2023.
Candidates who possess the following qualification can attend the job fair in Telangana.
- 7th, 10th, 12th, undergraduate
- BE, BTech, MTech- All Discipline
- MBA, MCA, MCS
- Diploma – All Discipline
- BA, BSc, BCom – All Discipline
- Post Graduate – All Discipline
- B.Pharm, M.Pharm
- Hotel Management
Venue of the job fair in Telangana
The job fair is going to be held at Red Rose Function Hall, Shadnagar.
Interested and eligible candidates can register online (click here for registration). For further details, candidates can dial 8247553454 or 9581053519.