Crude oil futures fall on weak global cues

New Delhi: Crude oil prices fell by Rs 138 to Rs 9,085 per barrel in the futures trade on Monday, September 21, amid weak global trends.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for October delivery slipped by Rs 138, or 1.5 per cent, to Rs 9,085 per barrel in a business turnover of 7,063 lots.

Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.

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Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 1.69 per cent lower at USD 98.60 per barrel, while Brent crude declined 1.59 per cent to USD 102.22 per barrel in New York.