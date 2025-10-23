Crude oil futures gain on spot demand

Silhouette of an oil pumpjack and drilling rig at sunset in an oil field.
New Delhi: Crude oil prices on Thursday rose Rs 200 to Rs 5,351 per barrel in futures trade, as participants increased their positions following a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for November delivery traded higher Rs 200 or 3.88 per cent at Rs 5,351 per barrel in 17,430 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in futures trade.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude for the December contract was trading 3.30 per cent higher at USD 60.42 per barrel, while Brent crude for the December contract rose 3.21 per cent to USD 64.60 per barrel in New York.

