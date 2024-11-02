Cruise tours from Hyderabad to Srisailam, Nagarjuna begin

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation has initiated the road-cum cruise tours from Hyderabad to Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam. The tour, organized by Telangana Tourism, offers a two-day experience filled with religious visits, breathtaking landscapes, and a memorable river cruise.

The corporation has also launched tour services from Hyderabad to Somasila and Srisailam. These cruise tours will operate on a weekly basis on Saturdays.

2 Day schedule of cruise tour

The journey begins on Day 1, with departures from Secunderabad, Begumpet, and Basheerbagh between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm, travelling to Srisailam by a non-AC hi-tech coach. Tourists from Hyderabad will arrive in Srisailam at 7:30 pm, stay overnight in non-AC or dormitory accommodations and join the cruise the next morning.

Day 2 includes visits to the Srisailam Temple, Sakshi Ganapathi Temple, and Srisailam Dam. After breakfast, the Hyderabad tourists will board a cruise to Nagarjunasagar, enjoying lunch onboard. The road cum cruise tour concludes with a return journey to Hyderabad, arriving around 11:00 pm.

Prices for road cum cruise tour from Hyderabad

The road cum cruise tour from Hyderabad is priced at Rs 3,050 for adults and Rs 2,450 for children and covers transport, lunch, tea, and accommodations. Visitors should budget separately for dinner, breakfast, and temple fees.

Organisers note that schedules may vary due to weather and other conditions.