Crypto firm Mixin hit by $200 mn hack, halts services

Mixin also stated in the announcement that it will announce an unspecified "solution" to deal with the stolen assets at a later date.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 26th September 2023 1:57 pm IST
Crypto firms raise $2.3 bn in VC funding in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020
Crypto (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Hong Kong-based crypto company Mixin has announced that the hackers stole around $200 million in a data breach that occurred on September 23.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

After learning about the data breach, the company temporarily suspended the services.

“In the early morning of September 23, 2023, Hong Kong time, the database of Mixin Network’s cloud service provider was attacked by hackers, resulting in the loss of some assets,” the company wrote on X on Monday.

MS Education Academy

“After initial verification, the funds involved are approximately $200 million. Deposit and withdrawal services on Mixin Network have been temporarily suspended. After discussion and consensus among all nodes, these services will be reopened once the vulnerabilities are confirmed and fixed,” it added.

Also Read
ideaForge and GalaxEye tie up to develop surveillance UAV

In addition, the company said it contacted Google and blockchain security company SlowMist to help with the investigation.

Mixin also stated in the announcement that it will announce an unspecified “solution” to deal with the stolen assets at a later date.

“We will try our best to minimise the losses and deeply apologise for this,” the company said.

Last week, global cryptocurrency exchange CoinEx, which recently suffered a data breach, losing nearly $70 million, asked hackers to negotiate with the company while also promising a generous bounty reward if they return the stolen assets.

Hackers behind the CoinEx attack were identified as the North Korea-sponsored Lazarus Group.

On September 15, CoinEx stated in an open letter, which it posted on X that the hack incident served as a lesson for the company and made it more aware of its responsibility to ensure robust asset security.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 26th September 2023 1:57 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button