CU Denver to set up Hyderabad campus, first US public university

New Delhi: University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) has said it has received a letter of intent from the UGC to set up a new campus in Hyderabad, making it the first public American university authorised to establish a degree-granting location in India.

Last year, Chicago’s Illinois Institute of Technology became the first US university to set up its campus in India. Illinois, a private university, has set up its campus in Mumbai and welcomed its first batch in September.

CU Denver’s India campus will also be the first foreign university campus in Telangana.

According to Kenneth T Christensen, Chancellor of CU Denver, expanding access to high-quality education has long been central to the university’s vision and goals.

“Our plans in Hyderabad build on that commitment, as well as our longstanding connection with students from India who have been part of the CU Denver community for decades.

“We now have an opportunity to extend that connection and bring our unique experience to students in India, combining rigorous academics, career-aligned learning and real-world experience that prepare students for meaningful careers and contributions to their communities,” he said in a statement issued by the university.

Drawing on the strengths of CU Denver, the Hyderabad location will offer pathways in high-demand fields, including business, computing, engineering and analytics, while encouraging interdisciplinary thinking and problem-solving.

Global education company Emeritus is the university’s strategic joint venture partner in India, working alongside the university to enable its successful establishment and growth through expertise across key non-academic functions.

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“The proposed University of Colorado Denver in Hyderabad marks an important step in bringing globally relevant education closer to students in India. CU Denver’s focus on applied learning, interdisciplinary education, and career readiness is particularly relevant to the aspirations of today’s students and the needs of a rapidly evolving workforce,” said Ashwin Damera, Co-founder and CEO, Emeritus.

“The initiative will create opportunities for students and provide greater access to an education that is both academically rigorous and closely connected to the world of work,” Damera added.