Curfew in Nepal amid protest over social media ban; PM defends decision

Kathmandu: Youths belonging to Gen Z held protests in Nepal on Monday against alleged corruption and the government’s decision to ban social media platforms, leading to curfew, local media reported.

Protesters gathered at Maitighar in Kathmandu on Monday to express their anger against the government’s decision, while Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli continued to defend his decision to impose ban on social media sites.

Hashtags such as ‘Nepo Kid’ and ‘Nepo Babies’ have been trending online in recent days in Nepal, gaining momentum after the Oli-led government decided to block unregistered platforms, ‘The Kathmandu Post’ reported. ‘Hami Nepal’ organised the rally, which had requested for prior approval, according to the Kathmandu District Administration Office.

The group’s chairperson, Sudhan Gurung, said the protest was held in response to the Nepal government’s actions and corruption and mentioned that similar protests will be held across the country.

Organisers have been using social media to provide information regarding protest routes and safety tips and they have asked students to participate in the demonstrations in their uniforms, while carrying books. The Nepali Army has been deployed in New Baneshwor after the situation escalated during the protest.

The Nepali Army was deployed after the curfew was imposed in the area. Authorities imposed curfew after protesters broke into restricted areas and entered the Federal Parliament premises. Earlier, security forces had fired tear gas, water cannons, rubber bullets, and even aerial shots to disperse the young protesters, ‘The Himalayan Times’ reported.

However, demonstrators continued to clash with the security personnel. The curfew covers Baneshwor Chowk to Bijuli Bazaar bridge (west), Tinkune Chowk (east), Ratna Rajya School (north), and Shankhamul bridge (south) and will remain in effect till 10 P.M. Authorities termed the situation in Baneshwor as “highly tense”, stressing that protesters had pelted stones at police and entered Parliament premises before being sent out.

Nepal PM Oli has reacted to the Gen Z protest and said that his administration is not against platforms but against “lawlessness, arrogance and belittling our country.” He stated that the government had directed social media networks to register and pay taxes as per Nepal’s law, however, the companies did not comply.

He said, “…I hear of a planned ‘Gen Z rebellion.’ We are not against platforms or social networks, we are against lawlessness, arrogance, and belittling our country. For a year, we told social networks: Register under Nepal’s law, pay taxes, and be accountable.

They replied, ‘We don’t know your constitution.’ Then intellectuals complain: four jobs lost. But are four jobs bigger than national self-respect? For self-respect, maybe four jobs go for four days, but new ones will come. They cannot be operators, managers, and consumers all at once…”

On August 25, the Nepal Cabinet had decided that all social media operators must register within seven days under the Directive on Regulating the Use of Social Media, 2023 and the deadline expired on September 3, ‘The Kathmandu Post’ reported.

On September 4, Nepal government blocked all unregistered social media platforms after they did not to contact the ministry until the deadline.

After the directive, the Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) shared the names of 26 platforms that would be shut down, including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp, X, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Reddit, Discord, Pinterest, Signal, Threads, WeChat, Quora, Tumblr, Clubhouse, Mastodon, Rumble, VK, Line, IMO, Zalo, Soul and Hamro Patro.