Current SIR differs from 2002 exercise: Telangana Congress chief

Hyderabad: Expressing concern over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday, June 18, alleged that the current process, unlike the one undertaken in 2002, could result in the deletion of a large number of eligible voters.

Speaking at a round-table conference on the theme “SIR and the Right to Vote” at Makdoom Bhavan in Himayatnagar, Goud said the Election Commission has a responsibility to ensure that the voter verification exercise protects every eligible citizen’s right to vote.

He said earlier revision exercises focused on improving the accuracy of electoral rolls while ensuring that no eligible voter’s name was removed. However, he expressed concern that the present process could facilitate large-scale deletions from voter lists.

Describing the vote as the most powerful instrument in a democracy, Goud said institutions entrusted with safeguarding voting rights must ensure that citizens are not deprived of that right. He also claimed that concerns were being raised in some quarters about attempts to remove voters in areas that may not support a particular political party.

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TPCC chief raises questions on EC’s credibility

Referring to former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan, Goud said the Election Commission functioned independently and impartially during his tenure. He alleged that the functioning of the poll body was now facing scrutiny and urged it to preserve its independence and maintain public confidence.

Goud also referred to the rejection of Meenakshi’s Rajya Sabha nomination, alleging that the decision was unjust and contrary to democratic principles. He criticised the Returning Officer’s handling of the matter and claimed the decision was based on a notice.

Goud calls for transparent, impartial SIR

Calling for a transparent, impartial and democratic SIR process, Goud said all institutions have a responsibility to protect voting rights and strengthen democratic systems. He warned that political interference in electoral rolls could undermine democracy.

MLA K Sambasiva Rao, MLC M Kodandaram and noted academic and activist G Haragopal were among those who attended the round-table meeting. CPI leaders, lawyers, intellectuals, representatives of people’s organisations and members of various groups working on democratic rights and governance issues also participated in the discussion.