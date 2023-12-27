Customer finds cockroach in biryani at Hyderabad restaurant

Hyderabad: In yet another case of hygiene concerns at the city restaurants, a social media user raised alarm after allegedly finding a cockroach in the biryani ordered from a restaurant in city.





The individual posted a picture of the food on Reddit, and shared his experience: “Went to Meridian with some friends this afternoon. Found this cockroach in the Biryani.”

“When we confronted the manager over there, he said it was by mistake. As if there are other restaurants owners intentionally adding pests in their food. Of course it was by mistake, but when you run a restaurant this big, incidents like these do not indicate human error, they indicate systemic negligence. The staff reacted like it’s some highway dhaba where it’s not a big deal. Or I should said, they didn’t react at all. If there is a cockroach in your food, then it means there are cockroaches in your kitchen which means you are not paying enough attention to the hygiene/pest control of your premises (sic),” the user wrote.

Earlier, in September, a similar incident was reported at the same restaurant. Taking to X, the customer had urging authorities, including the Assistant Food Controller GHMC, to inspect the restaurant’s kitchen facilities for hygiene compliance.

Responding to the complaint, the Assistant Food Controller GHMC had said that due to temporary closure over other concerns, an immediate audit couldn’t be conducted.