CWG 2022: Closing Ceremony

Birmingham: Fireworks go off during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, at Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Birmingham: Fireworks go off during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, at Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Birmingham: Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, at Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar) Birmingham: Flagbearers of participating countries hold the national flags of their respective countries during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Birmingham: Fireworks at Alexander Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)