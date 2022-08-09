CWG 2022: Closing Ceremony

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 9th August 2022 11:42 am IST
Birmingham: Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, at Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Birmingham: Fireworks go off during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, at Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Birmingham: Fireworks go off during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, at Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Birmingham: Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, at Alexander Stadium, in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Birmingham: Flagbearers of participating countries hold the national flags of their respective countries during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Birmingham: Fireworks at Alexander Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), in Birmingham, UK, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button