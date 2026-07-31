CWG: Preeti Pawar storms into boxing final with dominant win

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:
Preeti Pawar celebrates her victory in the boxing final at the Commonwealth Games.

Glasgow: Indian boxer Preeti Pawar (54kg) sailed into the Commonwealth Games final by out-punching Zambia’s Catherine Mwape in the last-four stage here on Friday, July 31.

The 22-year-old from Bhiwani, who is an Asian Games bronze-medallist, powered to a 5-0 win to set up a clash with Canada’s Scarlett Delgado, who defeated England’s Lauren Mackie 4-1 in her semifinal bout.

The Indian outpaced Mwape for most of the bout, cleverly drawing her in for effective counter-attacks with her left straight being particularly effective.

Subhan Bakery

Mwape struggled to connect throughout and was beaten almost every time Preeti launched her combination strikes.

The Zambian’s struggles were evident from the three eight counts she faced in the first two rounds.

Such was Preeti’s dominance that all five judges marked 10-8 in her favour in the second round.

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With the bout out of her grasp, Mwape spent the last three minutes evading the pounding from Preeti, who sailed through without having to slog too hard.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:

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