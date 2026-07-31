Lovepreet Singh shines with silver; Seema bags bronze at CWG

Glasgow: Weightlifter Lovepreet Singh’s Commonwealth Games record-breaking silver medal headlined an eventful day for India, while discus thrower Seema Kaliramna bagged a bronze medal and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, along with two compatriots, advanced to the men’s javelin throw final here on Thursday, July 30.

National record holders Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu also progressed in triple jump, while decathlete Tejaswin Shankar ended the opening day in second place after five events.

India, however, endured disappointment in athletics with Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor finishing fifth in the men’s shot put final, extending the country’s wait for a maiden Commonwealth Games medal in the event.

National record holders Animesh Kujur (200m) and Vishal TK (400m) also failed to reach their respective finals.

Teenage weightlifter Martina Devi narrowly missed a medal on her Games debut, finishing fifth in the women’s +86kg event, while the men’s lawn bowls pair maintained its unbeaten run.

Lovepreet’s silver caps successful campaign

Lovepreet produced the performance of his career, setting a Games record of 176kg in snatch before finishing with a total of 388kg (176kg+212kg), just one kilogram behind New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti (389kg).

The Punjab lifter carried a commanding 10kg lead into the clean and jerk but Liti overturned the deficit with a Games record lift of 223kg in his final attempt after Lovepreet failed to complete a courageous 217kg lift that would have secured gold.

“I thought I would win gold after snatch but it was up to God. A little disappointed that I couldn’t lift in my final attempt in clean and jerk. I have lifted more in training,” said Lovepreet.

The silver improved Lovepreet’s bronze winning effort from the previous Games in Birmingham and completed India’s weightlifting campaign with eight medals — one gold, six silver and one bronze.

In the women’s +86kg event, 18-year-old Martina Devi recovered brilliantly after failing her first two snatch attempts, successfully lifting 105kg in her final attempt to stay in contention. She eventually totalled 245kg (105kg+140kg) but missed out on fourth place on countback after failing lifts of 144kg and 146kg in clean and jerk.

Seema bags discus bronze; Neeraj, Rohit, Yashvir in javelin final

India added another athletics medal through Seema Kaliramna, who committed three successive fouls but clinched bronze in the women’s discus throw with a best effort of 58.65m.

The 27-year-old, who made a successful return to competition after motherhood last year and is also pursuing a PhD, produced her medal-winning throw in the third round before fouling her final three attempts.

Cameroon’s Monie Nora Atim failed to dislodge her from the podium after managing only 11.18m with her final throw. Fellow Indian Nidhi Rani finished fourth with a best effort of 55.67m.

Jamaica’s Samantha Hall won gold with a Games-leading throw of 61.66m, while Canada’s Julia Tunks claimed silver with 60.67m.

Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh all progressed to Friday’s, July 31, men’s javelin throw final despite difficult, gusty conditions that prevented any athlete from breaching the automatic qualifying mark of 84m.

Chopra finished fifth with 79.61m, while Rohit (78.37m) and Yashvir (78.36m) placed ninth and 10th respectively as all three Indians advanced.

“The conditions were not the best for javelin throwers. It was not only cold but also windy… nobody was able to decode the wind,” Chopra said after qualification.

In the men’s shot put final, Toor managed a best effort of 20.27m to finish fifth, while Samardeep Singh Gill ended seventh with 20.03m as India’s search for its first Commonwealth Games medal in the event continued.

Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi clinched gold with a fifth-round throw of 21.07m.

There was better news in the men’s triple jump as Chithravel (16.41m) and Prabhu (16.26m) advanced to Saturday’s final after finishing second and third in qualification.

Tejaswin Shankar also remained in medal contention in the men’s decathlon, ending the opening day in second place with 4,339 points after five events, just 14 points behind Canada’s Damian Warner (4,353).

The Indian’s standout performance came in his pet high jump event, where he cleared 2.15m for 944 points, while his 7.82m effort in long jump earned him 1,015 points.

However, Animesh Kujur missed the men’s 200m final after clocking 20.65 seconds to finish sixth in his semifinal, while Vishal TK also bowed out after placing sixth in his 400m semifinal with a time of 46.33 seconds.

Lawn bowls: Indian pair stays unbeaten

The Indian men’s pair of Navneet Singh and Dinesh Kumar registered their third successive win, edging Botswana in a tie-break after the teams split the opening two sets.

The Indians dominated the first set 9-2 before Botswana levelled the contest by winning the second set 4-3. Navneet and Dinesh, however, held their nerve in the tie-break to preserve their unbeaten record and strengthen their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

In women’s singles, Section C, Malaysia’s Emma Firyana Saroji beat India’s Nayanmoni Saikia 1.5-0.5.

Cycling: Lisha exits; men’s sprint team seventh

Teenage para cyclist Lisha Das finished sixth and last in the women’s C4-C5 4,000m individual pursuit qualification with a timing of 6:58.000 and failed to advance.

In the men’s team sprint, the Indian trio of Rojit Singh, David Beckham and Ronaldo Singh finished seventh and last among the competing teams after clocking 46.396 seconds in qualifying.