Cyber criminal escapes custody in Delhi after conning Telangana police

The Telangana cybercrime team has approached the Delhi police for help.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 22nd April 2025 8:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: A cyber criminal, who was detained by the Telangana cyber crime team during a raid in New Delhi, managed to con the police and escape.

A police team from Hyderabad went to the national capital and caught six conmen involved in cybercrime cases. All of them were shifted to Telangana Bhavan there and kept under detention to be produced before the court later.

On pretext of using the washroom, one of the arrestees managed to escape. The Telangana cybercrime team has approached the Delhi police for help. The cyber criminal gang is involved in several cases in Telangana.

Officials in Hyderabad are tight-lipped about the incident.

