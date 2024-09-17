Cyber fraudster from Rajasthan nabbed in Warangal

Hyderabad: The Warangal Cyber Crime Police (CCPS) arrested a cyber fraudster named Kalu Ram (33) from Degana town in Rajasthan on the orders of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) on Sunday.

Kalu Ram was found to be involved in a multi-crore cyber fraud scheme across the country, including two cases in Telangana where he duped victims of around Rs 50 lakh.

During the arrest, police seized chequebooks, debit cards, credit cards, and mobile phones from the accused. His bank accounts have been frozen to prevent further fraudulent transactions.

Kalu Ram confessed to committing around 12 crimes across India, including two in Telangana. One of his victims was a prominent doctor from Hanumakonda who lost Rs 21 lakh after being convinced to invest in a fake scheme. The doctor filed a complaint with the Warangal Cyber Crime Police Station in July 2024.

The arrest comes days after the Warangal Police busted another major cyber fraud case, arresting a couple from Tamil Nadu who had looted more than Rs 15 crore through similar tactics.