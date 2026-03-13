‘Cyber Simba’ volunteers spread cybercrime awareness in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday, March 13, urged citizens to actively spread awareness about cybercrimes and protect others from cybercriminals.

Speaking at the volunteer orientation program for ‘Cyber Simba’ at the TG iCCC auditorium in Banjara Hills, the CP advised people to use WhatsApp groups to share cyber safety awareness messages rather than ‘Good Morning’ and ‘Good Night’ messages.

Highlighted the success of the ‘Cyber Simba’ initiative, which was launched as part of the ‘Jagrut Hyderabad – Surakshit Hyderabad’ in November last year, the CP said that 1,717 people have registered as volunteers so far and reached 2 lakh people through their 5,118 door-to-door awareness programs.

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The CP cautioned that cybercriminals are now using sophisticated methods like digital arrest, trading and investment scams to defraud even retired judges and educated professionals and said that spreading awareness about cyber safety is the most effective way to prevent such crimes.

Explaining the importance of the ‘Golden Hour’—the first hour after a cybercrime occurs—the Commissioner stated that reporting such incidents immediately to the 1930 helpline significantly increases the chances of recovering the lost money.

He also reminded people that the recently launched ‘C-Mitra’ service allows victims to file an FIR online from the comfort of their homes without having to visit a police station and asked them to avail it when necessary.

The CP said that due to increased awareness, daily cybercrime complaints have reduced from 80 to 60, and expressed hope that the initiative will help make Hyderabad a cybercrime-free city.