Hyderabad police collaborates with influencers to fight cybercrime

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police have launched a new outreach initiative on Saturday, February 21, to combat cybercrime by collaborating with social media influencers.

The initiative was launched under the ongoing “Jagrut Hyderabad – Surakshit Hyderabad” campaign led by Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, to spread awareness among citizens in an engaging manner. Influencers under this programme post short videos to explain common cyber fraud techniques.

The initiative has drawn an encouraging response from the public, the police said in a release.

Multiple content creators have voluntarily partnered with the police to highlight different types of cyber scams, the release said. These videos combine entertainment with essential cyber safety guidance and have been shared on the official social media handles of Hyderabad City Police and Commissioner Sajjanar to help reach a wider audience.

Innovative awareness content

In one video, Hyderabad’s well-known social media influencer Zee Aly, whose Instagram handle is theuntamedlenss, handles a fraudulent call claiming she has won Rs 25 lakh, which asked her to share a one-time password (OTP) to receive the prize.

Desi Mom vs Scammer! 🥊 Who wins? Awareness does!



While this video is hilarious, the threat is real. Cyber fraudsters use two main weapons: GREED and URGENCY to steal your OTPs.



Remember, nobody is giving away ₹25 lakh or any amount for free. There is no such thing as a free… pic.twitter.com/5NxtYWSBBh — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) February 20, 2026

In a digital arrest scam video, fraudsters wearing fake uniforms impersonate officials from national or state agencies and attempt to intimidate victims through video calls.

The police have urged citizens not to panic if they ever receive such calls. They are requested to immediately inform the police via the toll-free helpline at 1930 or file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.

VC Sajjanar’s appeal to influencers

Police Commissioner Sajjanar has appealed to content creators to join the initiative and contribute to the campaign. Individuals with strong social media presence have the power to use their platforms responsibly and must promote awareness and social good, he said.

“Your influence can shape public thinking. Create meaningful content on cyber safety and share it widely. Ensuring a safe and informed society is a shared responsibility,” the senior officer said.