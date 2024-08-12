Cyberabad police book 212 drunk driving cases over the weekend

Hyderabad: Cyberabad traffic police apprehended 212 commuters for drunk driving from Saturday night, August 10, to Sunday night, August 11.

The majority of those booked were two-wheeler riders, totalling 165. Additionally, 10 were autorickshaw drivers, 34 were four-wheeler drivers, and three were heavy vehicle operators, all of whom were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Furthermore, 21 individuals had particularly high blood alcohol content (BAC) levels, recorded at approximately 300 mg/100 ml.

Drunk driving is an offence under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, carrying a penalty of Rs 10,000 or six months imprisonment.

In a press release, the traffic police emphasised that alcohol impairs vision and judgment, increasing the risk of accidents, which can often be fatal. However, repeat offenders face longer suspensions or permanent revocations of their licenses.

Continuing the drive against drunk driving, Cyberabad traffic police last Friday, August 3 and Saturday, August 4 apprehended 509 individuals under the influence of alcohol.

The majority of those booked were two-wheeler riders, totalling 414. Additionally, 22 were autorickshaw drivers, 67 were four-wheeler drivers, and six were heavy vehicle operators, all of whom were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.