Cyberabad police book 389 for drunk driving, no women among them

Hyderabad: Over the past weekend, the Cyberabad traffic police booked 389 persons for drunk driving, a report said. Interestingly, no women were booked.

A press release on Sunday, March 23, stated that of the total 389 cases, 315 two-wheelers, 13 three-wheelers, 59 four-wheelers and two heavy vehicles were booked for drunk driving.

A majority of those booked fall within the 31-40 age group, with 160 cases. This is followed by 143 cases in the 21-30 age group, 55 cases among those aged 41-50, 21 cases in the 51-60 age group, and four cases involving individuals over 60 years of age. Notably, no cases were recorded for individuals below the age of 18.

Miyapur traffic police station registered the maximum number of cases with 61, followed by Balanagar, 54, and Jeedimetla, 41. Raidurgam traffic police station registered the least number of cases with just 3.

The highest number of drunk driving cases fell within the blood alcohol content (BAC) range of 51-100 mg/dL, with 178 cases recorded. This was followed by 63 cases in the 101-150 mg/dL range. Additionally, 85 cases were recorded below 50 mg/dL, while 11 cases exceeded 300 mg/dL.

Also Read Hyderabad reports 1099 drunk driving cases in a week, only one woman booked

Blood Alcohol Concentration or BAC measures alcohol in the bloodstream in grams per deciliter (g/dL). An average adult having about 50 deciliters of blood equates to 10 grams of alcohol in the system, leading to severe impairment. In Hyderabad and across India, the legal BAC limit for driving is 30 mg/dL (0.03 percent). Exceeding this is a criminal offense under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.