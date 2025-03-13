Cyberabad police commissioner calls for enhanced security of hostels

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Wednesday, March 12 called for enhanced security of hostels in the commissionerate.

He said that there are 4,000 hostels in the commissionerate equipped with cyber facilities. Over the past two decades, Cyberabad has developed into a major IT hub, maintaining steady growth even during the pandemic.

Additionally, Hyderabad is emerging as a global center for capability centers, healthcare services and photonics, he added.

Mohanty stressed on the following security measures

Secure main and wicket gates with strict entry and exit protocols using ID cards and visitor logs.

Maintain a minimum 5-meter-high compound wall with regular inspections to prevent breaches.

Deploy trained security personnel 24/7 with proper background checks.

Keep a visitor register and allow entry only after verification.

Install and maintain CCTV cameras at key locations for continuous surveillance.

Ensure fire safety compliance with extinguishers, smoke detectors, and emergency alarms.

He further stressed the importance of first aid training to residents in cases of emergency.

During the meeting with hostel owners organised by the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), Cyberabad joint commissioner for traffic, Gajarao Bhupal stressed that hostel owners must maintain clear and updated records of their paying guests.

“They should verify the background and behaviour of each resident and ensure that all guests adhere to the rules and regulations of hostels,” Bhupal added.

He further asked the hostel owners to collect essential details, including the guest’s Aadhaar card, recent photograph, phone number, workplace details, and emergency contact information of a family member.

SCSC Women Forum joint secretary Mamtha said that the council has initiated the Safe Stay project to ensure the security of hostels.

As part of the initiative, a survey was conducted, based on which the council will develop a centralized platform that provides detailed information on hostels, including room availability, pricing, and amenities.