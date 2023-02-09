Hyderabad police Commissionerate develops court monitoring app

This App will be used by officers of all ranks i.e. from Commissioner of Police to the Court Duty Officers in supervising the day to day progress of the trial of cases.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 9th February 2023 6:22 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police Commissionerate has developed a court monitoring app which will aid police officials and prosecutors to supervise, monitor and work as a team.

Based on the stage and progress of every case, the officers will be able to define and plan their next course of action. This APP will also help the Prosecution Review Committee in identifying the lapses or gaps which need to be corrected or to improve the investigation quality and hence the conviction rate.

The app was launched by Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra in the presence of Joint CP Avinash Mohanty, Deputy Director Prosecutions (RR District) and other police officials, count duty officers, court constables and others participated.

