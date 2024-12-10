Cyberabad police commissionerate receives DSCI excellence award

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police commissionerate received the Data Security Council of India (DSCI) Excellence Award for “Excellence in Capacity Building of Law Enforcement Agencies” for the outstanding contributions of the cybercrimes unit, Cyberabad, to cybersecurity and data protection.

DCP Cybercrimes Sreebala B received the prestigious DSCI Excellence Award 2024 on behalf of the Cyberabad police at the NASSCOM-DSCI Annual Information Security Summit held in New Delhi.

Cyberabad police was recognised for its innovative and sustained efforts in addressing cyber threats and ensuring cyber safety through its dedicated cybercrimes unit.

The cybercrimes unit comprises the cybercrime police station (CCPS), a specialized unit addressing a wide range of cybercrime cases and the Telangana police centre of excellence (TGPCC).

The TGPCC, established in 2023, acts as a collaborative platform uniting industry, government, and international stakeholders to foster a cyber-secure environment.

Among the notable works of the TGPCC is the Crime OS Tool which streamlines investigations, reduces man hours, and provides analytics for predicting trends.

Furthermore, the CISO council, launched in October 2023, brings expertise from the private sector to tackle emerging cyber threats.

These initiatives reflect Cyberabad Police’s commitment to leveraging technology and partnerships for enhanced cybercrime investigation and prevention.