Cyberabad police recover 1,100 stolen, lost phones worth Rs 3.30 cr

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have recovered 1,100 stolen and lost mobile phones worth Rs 3.30 crore in the last 45 days. The phones were handed over to the respective owners on Tuesday, December 10.

According to a press release from Cyberabad police, out of 1,100 stolen mobile phones, 235 were recovered by the Madhapur Central Crime Station Team (CCS), 166 by Rajendranagar CCS, 151 by Shamshabad CCS, 185 by Medchal CCS, 203 by Balanagar CCS, and 90 by the Information Technology Cell.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) K Narasimha noted that since the implementation of the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, it has facilitated the recovery of 7,500 mobile phones, including 5,500 devices this year alone.

He also urged citizens of Hyderabad to report lost mobile phones either at their nearest police station or through the CEIR portal, which is accessible online across all states and union territories.

“Mobile phones play a vital role in our daily lives, containing important information. Despite many people being educated, few are aware of how to prevent stolen mobiles from being misused,” said DCP.

Also Read Cyberabad police recover 2696 stolen phones in 6 months

Telangana ranks 2nd in recovering stolen mobile phones

The Telangana police recovered 21,293 mobile phones in 206 days between January and July this year, the second-highest rate for mobile phone recovery in the country. As many as 780 police stations in the state have recovered 37,000 mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, since its inception on April 19, 2023.

The Telangana police also achieved this feat with a rate of 102 mobile phones recovered per day, with the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate topping the recovery with 3808 devices successfully handed over to the complainants. This is followed by Rachakonda Commissionerate (2174 devices) and Cyberabad Commissionerate (2030 devices).