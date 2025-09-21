Cyberabad Police destroy 1858 kg narcotics worth Rs 25.3 cr

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police destroyed 1,858 kg of seized narcotic substances worth Rs 25.30 crore through incineration at GJ Multiclave (India) in Edulapalli on Saturday.

The operation covered 316 NDPS Act cases involving 19 types of contraband, including marijuana, hashish oil, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, ketamine, LSD, and other drugs.

The destruction was conducted following environmental pollution control norms to ensure safe and responsible disposal, a press release said.

Among the narcotics destroyed were 1,783.739 kg of marijuana worth Rs 4.45 crore, 2,163 grams of heroin valued at Rs 2.59 crore, 476.9 grams of cocaine worth Rs 95.38 lakh, and 36 grams of ketamine valued at Rs 10.8 crore.

The Drug Disposal Committee, led by DCP (Crimes) A Muthyam Reddy, supervised the process as part of ongoing efforts to curb the drug menace and protect society and youth from the dangers of narcotics, the press release added.