Cyberabad police detains BRS MLA Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former health minister and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao, along with other party members, were detained by the Cyberabad police on the evening of Thursday, September 12.

The political development comes after the Siddipet MLA along with Padi Kaushik Reddy protested in front of the Cyberabad police commissioner’s office demanding justice following the attack on Reddy’s residence by supporters of Congress MLA Arikepudi Gandhi earlier in the morning.

Harish Rao along with other BRS leaders were whisked away in the police vehicle.

Former health minister and senior BRS party leader T Harish Rao and other leaders have been detained by the Cyberabad police on Thursday evening, September 12, while demanding justice, followed by an attack on BRS leader. pic.twitter.com/Vv2hf1HUC0 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 12, 2024

Harish Rao called on the government to ensure justice for Kaushik Reddy and to protect the state’s law and order.

He further said that if no action is taken, they will stage a dharna in front of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Harish Rao called on the state government’s failure to protect MLAs. In a veiled attack, he said, “Is this the democracy and governance that the Congress promised? They are poaching our MLAs and using them to attack those who question them. This is nothing but a vicious and undemocratic act. We condemn this unruly and seditious behaviour of the Congress party.”

Responding to the incident, “Hooliganism or tyranny, call it what you wish, CM Revanth Reddy, but let it be known: Congress goons and these cowardly threats will never shake the resolve of BRS soldiers”

MLA Gandhi arrested

Meanwhile, MLA Gandhi has been reportedly arrested and is currently being held at Narsingi police station. Gandhi, who got elected to the Assembly on a BRS ticket but joined the Congress party in July, was appointed as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday, a post usually given to opposition members.