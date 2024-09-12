‘Is this democracy?’ Harish Rao slams Congress after attack on BRS MLA

Hyderabad: Former health minister and senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T Harish Rao has condemned the recent attack on party MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy at his residence and called for an increase in security for Kaushik Reddy and accused the Congress of orchestrating the assault.

Upon hearing about the attack, Harish Rao reportedly left Siddipet for Kaushik Reddy’s residence to show his support.

“Is this the democracy and governance that the Congress promised? They are poaching our MLAs and using them to attack those who question them. This is nothing but a vicious and undemocratic act. We condemn this unruly and seditious behaviour of the Congress party,” Harish Rao stated.

In his statement, Harish Rao claimed the attack on Kaushik Reddy was instigated by chief minister Revanth Reddy, demanding an apology. He described the incident as a ‘premeditated attack,’ noting that MLA Gandhi and his supporters hurled stones, eggs, and tomatoes.

Harish Rao further criticized the police for failing to prevent the violence despite having prior knowledge. “The police and the government have failed in their duty to protect an elected representative in broad daylight,” he added.

Meanwhile, MLA Gandhi has been reportedly arrested and is currently being held at Narsingi police station.

Kaushik Reddy was placed under house arrest to prevent him from leaving for the house of defected MLA Arekapudi Gandhi and offer him a BRS scarf. However, the police have also beefed up security at Gandhi’s residence, who has announced that if Kaushik Reddy does not come to his house, he will visit him.

Gandhi, who got elected to the Assembly on a BRS ticket but joined the Congress party in July, was appointed as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday, a post usually given to opposition members.

The BRS slammed the ruling Congress party for appointing a turncoat MLA as PAC chairman and demanded his disqualification along with the disqualification of nine other defectors, but Gandhi claimed that he was still in the opposition.