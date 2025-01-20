Cyberabad police flag frequent traffic violations by delivery agents

Joel Davis noted common offences among delivery agents such as helmetless riding, wrong-way driving, drunken driving, and unauthorised parking.

Cyberabad police flag frequent traffic violations by delivery agents (Image: X)

Hyderabad: Conduct regular road safety sessions for food delivery agents to curb traffic violations, said Cyberabad joint commissioner D Joel Davis on Monday, January 20.

During a coordination meeting held at the Cyberabad CP office, Joel Davis noted common offences among delivery agents such as helmetless riding, rash driving, wrong-way driving, drunken driving, and unauthorised parking. These behaviours often lead to non-fatal accidents and fatalities.

He also emphasised the importance of regular road safety training by delivery platforms to reduce such incidents.

To address the issue, food delivery platforms were encouraged to actively monitor rider behaviour, conduct mandatory alcohol checks, and implement systems to penalise violators while rewarding responsible workers. Advanced technologies like GPS-based speed monitoring and AI-enabled alerts were recommended to ensure compliance.

The Cyberabad traffic police assured support through workshops and training sessions to enhance road safety awareness.

