Cyberabad police issues revised cybercrime guidelines for cases up to Rs 1.5L

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd January 2025 8:32 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police commissioner has issued revised guidelines for the registration and investigation of cybercrime cases.

Cases involving financial losses of up to Rs 1,50,000 will now be registered and investigated by the local police station within the respective jurisdiction, while cases with losses exceeding this amount will be handled by the Cybercrime Police Station, Cyberabad.

Cybercrimes that do not involve any financial loss will also be registered at the jurisdictional police station.

These changes aim to streamline investigations, ensure faster resolution of cases, and optimise resources in effectively combating cybercrime.

1930 is the helpline for reporting cybercrimes, but victims can also use the national portal by visiting the website.

