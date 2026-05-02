Cyberabad police impose Section 163 BNSS ahead of NEET UG exam

Hyderabad: In view of the NEET UG exam on May 3, the Cyberabad police have imposed curfew in the commissionerate from 6 am-6 pm on Sunday, May 3.

According to Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Dr M Ramesh, assembly of five or more persons is prohibited within 200 metres of exam centres. Additionally, internet centres and photocopy shops within 100 metres of the centres will remain closed.

Those exempted from the restrictions include on-duty police officers, military personnel, home guards, flying squad, officials of the education department and funeral processions.

Any person found violating the orders will be liable for prosecution.

NEET UG exam in Telangana

Telangana will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2026 on Sunday, May 3, with 73,084 registered candidates appearing at 199 examination centres across all 24 districts of the state.

The number of registered candidates is marginally higher than the 72,507 who had appeared for NEET UG 2025. All 199 centres are located in government institutions, with no medical college being designated as an examination venue. The exam will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode.

The state government has put in place a two-tier coordination structure at the state and district levels. District Collectors will chair the district-level committees, with Commissioners or Superintendents of Police as the police representatives.

Arrangements for closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera surveillance, biometric verification and signal jammers are being put in place at all centres. Question paper trunks have been received at designated banks and verified by city coordinators.

Only government staff have been deployed as invigilators and observers across all centres.