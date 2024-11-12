Cyberabad police impose Section 163 near Group III exam centres

Hyderabad: Ahead of the TGPSC (Telangana Public Service Commission) Group III examinations on November 17 and 18; the Cyberabad police, on Monday, November 11, imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) near the examination centres.

The restrictions under Section 163 prohibit the gathering of five or more people inside a 200-metre radius of the examination centres between 6 am and 6 pm. The restriction on the exam dates directs the photocopy stores and internet cafes inside a 100-metre radius of exam centres to remain shut during examination hours on November 17 and November 18.

Police personnel, army officers on duty, state home guards, Telangana educational department officials, and funeral processions are exempted from the restrictions.

The curfew imposed aims to reduce the chances of cheating, maintain law and order and conduct the examinations peacefully.

Cyberabad police said that any individual found violating the restrictions will be prosecuted under relevant charges.

Telangana’s Group III examinations

The Telangana Public Service Commission’s (TGPSC) Group III examinations are conducted this year for the direct recruitment of 1365 junior assistant posts in various departments in the state government.

The major departments to which the group III recruitment examinations are being done are the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Department, Home Department, Disaster Response And Fire Services, Commissioner Of State Tax Department, Panchayat Raj Department, Intelligence Department, Endowment Services and CID Department.