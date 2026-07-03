Cyberabad police launch probe against cop over ‘Pakistan’ remark

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Deputy Commissioner of Police on Friday, July 3, launched an inquiry against a constable who used communal slurs against commuters over a parking issue at Gachibowli on Thursday, July 2.

The constable, J Mallesham, quoted controversy while addressing a Muslim woman and her son regarding them parking their bike at a spot that was not a designated spot, saying, “This is not Pakistan and Afghanistan where vehicles could be parked as you like.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sai Manohar said, “We have launched an inquiry regarding the incident and will take action against the constable after the inquiry concludes. No case has been registered against the constable yet.”

A traffic constable with the Cyberabad Police has been accused of hurling communal abuse at a woman and her teenage son during a dispute over a parked motorcycle in Gachibowli, in an incident that has triggered anger among sections of the city’s minority community after a video… pic.twitter.com/IlsF20M3fI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 3, 2026

Background

The incident occurred around noon on Thursday, July 2, outside a BP petrol station opposite the IKEA exit gate on the Gachibowli-Raidurg stretch, according to a written complaint filed by Mohammed Sameer, whose wife and son were at the receiving end of the alleged abuse.

Also Read This is not Pakistan: Cyberabad cop accused of communal slur

In his complaint addressed to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Cyberabad, Sameer said his wife and son had parked their two bike behind barricades on a stretch of road that had been closed off, alongside three other bikes parked in the same spot.

Threatened with physical assault

According to the complaint, the officer refused, telling them the spot was not meant for parking, and then began hurling abuses at the woman and her son, allegedly threatening them with physical violence. It was at this point, the complaint stated, that the officer made the remark that has become the centre of the row – “This is not Pakistan and Afghanistan to park as you like.”

Sameer’s letter goes on to say that the officer then instead began recording the family on his personal mobile phone.

When they returned to retrieve the vehicle, they found the road cordoned off and requested the traffic officer on duty, to move the barricades so they could take the bike out. This is when constable made the controversial remark.