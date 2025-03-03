Cyberabad police moves loudspeaker license process online

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police commissionerate on Monday, March 3 announced that applications for loudspeaker usage and supply licenses will now be processed online.

The move, effective immediately, is as per the Hyderabad City Loudspeakers (Regulation of Use and Licensing) Rules, 1963. Applicants seeking permission to use or supply loudspeakers must submit their requests through the official Cyberabad Police website.

Earlier, applicants seeking permission for loudspeaker usage had to follow an offline process through eSeva centers. They had to obtain an application form from the nearest eSeva center, pay a fee of ₹100 per day, and fill in details such as the purpose of usage, the number of days required, and the dates from start to end. Additionally, they had to specify the number of box-type speakers to be installed and submit supporting documents like a venue permission letter and an invitation card if applicable. The completed application was then submitted at eSeva, and permission was granted within seven days by the concerned ACP.