Cyberabad police nabs 13 cyberfraudsters in one week

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police solved 10 cases of Cybercrime in Hyderabad from September 17-23. 13 accused were arrested in connection with these cases.

The accused belong to various states in India. Out of 13, nine were linked to online trading fraud, while the rest were involved in digital arrest, job fraud, cheating by impersonation and part-time job fraud.

The cybercrime unit of the city police successfully processed and obtained 370 refund orders in 113 cases from the court for an amount of Rs. 1,69,61,276 to be refunded to victims.

One victim duped of Rs 51.65 L

In a major online trading fraud, a victim was duped of Rs 51.65 lakhs. The complainant approached the cybercrime unit of the Cyberabad police, stating that he was contacted through an online chat platform, where a woman posing as a trading advisor befriended him.

Later, the advisor shifted communication to Telegram and WhatsApp, where she persuaded him to register on a fraudulent trading website.

Fraudsters displayed false profits

The fraudsters displayed false profits on a fabricated trading dashboard and issued repeated demands in the name of income tax clearance, RBI service charges, and VIP account upgrades.

Misled by these tactics, the victim transferred large sums of money into multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. When withdrawal was denied and further payments demanded, he realised the fraud and reported the matter.

A case was registered at the cybercrime police station. An investigation revealed that several individuals had knowingly provided their bank accounts to criminals in exchange for hefty commissions.

According to the police, some people agreed to provide their bank accounts to the accused to get a commission.

Two of the accused opened bank accounts without establishing genuine businesses and supplied along with ATM cards, passbooks, and mobile numbers, to cybercriminals for illegal financial transactions.

These bank accounts were used to launder money extorted from victims across India.

Notably, one bank account linked to the accused was found to be involved in 31 different cases, while another account was linked to 10 separate cases nationwide.

Four accused identified as Kondapalli Suneel Kant, Penchala Kishore Rachaputi, Rawal Bhupesh and Kadiyam Raviteja were arrested in connection with this case.

The arrested individuals confessed that they supplied multiple bank accounts for commissions, fully aware that these accounts would be misused for cyber fraud and online betting.

They also assisted each other in contacting fraudsters, travelling to different states, and facilitating financial transactions.

The Cyberabad police are investigating the matter to arrest the remaining accused.