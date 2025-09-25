Honour pre poll assurances to Telangana gig workers: KTR to Congress

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday, September 24, asked the Congress-led Telangana government to honour its pre-election assurances given to gig and platform workers.

Members of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union met KTR at Telangana Bhavan and apprised him of the difficulties they have been facing.

Congress failed to take gig workers’ issues seriously: KTR

Speaking on the occasion, KTR reminded that the Congress party had released a special declaration for gig workers during its election campaign, but after coming to power it has failed to take their issues seriously.

He asserted that the BRS would hold the government accountable until the commitments are fulfilled.

KTR stressed that the government must immediately establish a Gig Workers Welfare Board, extend social security with insurance, ensure fair wages, and provide compensation to the families of deceased workers.

He also stated that if the government brings forward special legislation for the welfare of gig and platform workers, the BRS would extend its complete support.