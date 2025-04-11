Cyberabad police recover 1,060 lost phones worth over Rs 3 cr

Hyderabad: Over the past 45 days, the Cyberabad police have recovered 1,060 lost and stolen mobile phones worth Rs 3.18 crore and handed them back to their rightful owners in a formal event held at the Cyberabad Commissioner’s Office on Friday, April 11.

All recoveries were made by the five zones of the Cyberabad Central Crime Station (CCS). Among them, Madhapur CCS led with the recovery of 245 phones, followed by Balanagar CCS with 225. Rajendranagar CCS traced 205 devices, while Medchal CCS and Shamshabad CCS recovered 200 and 185 phones, respectively.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP), L.C. Naik, also encouraged citizens to promptly report lost or stolen phones at their nearest police station or through the CEIR portal, emphasizing that the portal helps prevent the misuse of stolen phones and speeds up recovery efforts.

He also encouraged citizens to install CCTV cameras in their colonies and communities to enhance local safety and assist police in faster tracking of such thefts.

For cybercrime-related matters, DCP advised the public to call 1930 or visit their official website to file a complaint without delay.