1190 lost phones recovered, returned to owners in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: 1,190 lost and stolen mobile phones which were recovered by Cyberabad police over the past 50 days, were handed back to their rightful owners using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal in a formal event held at the Cyberabad Commissionerate Main Conference Hall on Friday, January 31.

1,010 mobile phones were recovered by five zones of the Cyberabad Central Crime Station (CCS), while the five Zones of Law and Order (L&O) police recovered 180 phones.

255 phones were recovered from Madhapur CCS, 250 from Balanagar CCS, 208 from Medchal CCS, 157 from Rajendranagar CCS, 140 from Shamshabad CCS, 113 from Balanagar L&O Zone, 41 from Medchal L&O Zone, 16 from Madhapur L&O Zone, and 10 phones were recovered from Shamshabad L&O Zone.

The deputy commissioner of police for crimes K Narasimha advised citizens to remain vigilant against the rising instances of cyber crimes such as UPI frauds and digital arrests. He added that suspicious links must be avoided and verified before taking action. He also warned against the sale and purchase of stolen items, as it is punishable by law.

The DCP also encouraged citizens to promptly report lost or stolen phones at their nearest police station or through the CEIR portal, emphasizing that the portal helps prevent the misuse of stolen phones and speeds up recovery efforts. For cybercrime-related matters, he advised the public to call 1930 or visit their official website to file a complaint without delay.

Stressing the importance of reporting crimes, the DCP said, “People should also be aware that most cybercriminals operate from different countries. Staying informed and reporting incidents immediately is crucial to tackling these growing threats.”

People whose mobiles were recovered by the police expressed gratitude to the Cyberabad police for their prompt action in recovering their devices.