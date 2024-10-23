Cyberabad police recover 800 stolen mobile phones valued at over Rs 2 cr

Hyderabad: 800 stolen and lost mobile phones valued at Rs 2.40 crore have been recovered by Cyberabad police in the past 35 days. An event was held on Wednesday, October 23 at the Cyberabad commissionerate main conference hall, where the recovered phones were returned to their owners.

According to reports, among the recovered devices, 135 phones were retrieved by Madhapur central crime station (CCS), 140 by Balanagar CCS, 101 by Medchal CCS, 133 by Rajendranagar CCS, 72 by Shamshabad CCS, 105 by Medchal Zone, and 101 by the IT Cell.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Narasimha emphasized the need for vigilance among the public, warning against the purchase or sale of stolen items, which is a punishable offence.

The DCP also urged citizens to report any lost or stolen mobile phones at their nearest police station or through the CEIR portal, accessible across all States and Union Territories. He noted that the portal is crucial for preventing the misuse of stolen devices and ensuring quicker recovery.

He cautioned the public about tactics employed by fraudsters, including blackmail through inappropriate video calls and UPI frauds, and encouraged caution when handling mobile devices.

Telangana ranks 2nd in country in recovering stolen mobile phones

Telangana police have made significant strides in mobile phone recovery, retrieving 21,293 devices within 206 days from January to July this year, marking the second-highest recovery rate in the country. A total of 780 police stations across the state have used the central equipment identity register (CEIR) portal to recover 37,000 mobile phones since its launch on April 19, 2023.

Karnataka leads the nation with 35,945 recovered devices, while Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh follow in third and fourth place with 15,426 and 7,387 recoveries, respectively.

This year, Telangana’s police have achieved an impressive average of 102 mobile phones recovered per day. The Hyderabad commissionerate has been the most successful, returning 3,808 devices to their owners, followed by the Rachakonda commissionerate with 2,174 recoveries and the Cyberabad commissionerate with 2,030 devices returned.