Cyberabad police rescue 924 children under Operation Smile

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Sunday, February 2 revealed that it has rescued 924 children under Operation Smile-XI.

As part of the special drive conducted in January, 61 girls have been rescued. 11 teams were constituted by the Cyberabad police which rescued children engaged in labour, begging, rag picking, etc.

Many of the rescued children belong to other states, including Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Cases were also registered against the persons using children for labour and begging. The rescued children were produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and later sent to various shelter homes.

Operation Smile was initiated by women and children safety wing (WCSW) and the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU).

Informing of their approach towards identifying missing children, the deputy commissioner of police (WCSW), Cyberabad, K Srujana said, “The team will use facial recognition software application called ‘Darpan’ for identifying missing and unidentified children, and those who were separated from their families due to various reasons.”