Cyberabad police to auction over 500 unclaimed vehicles

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 24th February 2022 5:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has decide to put up 547 unclaimed vehicles present in the Moinabad police station grounds.

The police is authorised to auction the vehicles as per Cyberabad (Metropolitan area) Police Act, 2004, section 40 and 42 of the Hyderabad City Police Act. A notice from the Commissionerate with regards to the auction says anyone staking claim on the vehicles may file an application to the Cyberabad police commissioner.

The application must be filed within 15 days of the notification. In case there are no applications within the stipulated period, Cyberabad police will auction the vehicles. The details of vehicles are available with N Vishnu, MTO-2, Reserve Inspector of Police,  Cyberabad. One could also log on to the official website www.cyberabadpolice.gov.in

