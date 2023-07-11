Cyberabad Police to hold public auction of 539 unclaimed, abandoned vehicles

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police will hold a public auction of 539 abandoned, unclaimed vehicles pooled at the Moinabad police station grounds of the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The Cyberabad police commissioner has urged anyone who has an objection or claims ownership or hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles to submit an application and claim the vehicle within six months of the proclamation date. If not, the vehicles will be lined up for the auction.

Also Read Cyberabad police seize ganja near Medchal check post, 1 arrested

The vehicles and additional information on them is available with N Vishnu, reserve inspector of police, who can be reached at +91 9490517317. Details can also be found on the Cyberabad police’s official website.