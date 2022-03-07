Cyberabad police trace down missing girls in 15 hours

Hyderabad: Two 15-year-old girls who went missing at Dunidigal last week were traced by the Cyberabad police here in a span of 15 hours after the incident was reported.

The girls had left their schoolbags along with a suicide note on the bank of a lake, which is located two kilometers away from the school they study at.

According to the Cyberabad police, it was suspected that the girls had jumped into the lake, and hence a search was launched. On further investigation, it was found out that the girls had left their bags at the bank and walked away from there.

It was learned that the girls had walked close to 30 kilometers. Upon analyzing the CCTV footage the police noticed the girls walking alone.

Upon further inquiry, the police learned that the girls had boarded a car, towards Bolarum, Secunderabad.

By the time the police reached Bolarum, the girls had left the place, however, they were tracked down at Suraram on Sunday morning, after locals noticed the girls and informed the police.

The police reached the spot and took them to the police station.

P Ramana Reddy, Dundigal police station inspector said that the girls were handed over to their parents after counseling. During the investigation, it was learned that the girls left their homes because of the issues they were facing at home.

One of the girls had left her home as her parents scolded her for excessive usage of mobile phones and the other girl ran away because she was upset over her parents quarreling over petty issues on a daily basis.