Cyberabad records a 36 pc increase in drugs cases in 2025

Hyderabad: Under the Cyberabad commissionerate, the number of cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) saw a notable rise of 36.6 percent in 2025, over the previous year, according to the annual crime report.

The number of total accused arrested also went up from 954 in 2024 to 1,228 in 2025, showing an increase of 274 arrests.

The data showed that the total quantity seized declined sharply from 2,714 kg last year to 1,524 kg in 2025. Moreover, the total value of seized contraband dropped from Rs 24.20 crore in 2024 to Rs 16.85 crore this year.

Drug-wise comparison

Ganja and its derivatives remained the most seized contraband in both 2024 and 2025; however, the value over time declined from Rs 15.96 crore to Rs 8.33 crore.

Meanwhile, cocaine seizures increased both in quantity and value. From 0.242 kg worth Rs 1.21 crore last year to substance worth Rs 3.30 crore in 2025.

The data also reported that heroin was seized in almost equal amounts both years, with only a decrease of 5.2 percent from last year.

On the other hand, opium seizures rose significantly this year, with Rs 56.43 lakh worth of opium seized, compared to the Rs 10 lakh worth of substance seized in 2024, the report read.

Additionally, synthetic drugs showed an increase as well as a decrease. While MDMA seizures declined, Fentanyl and Mephedrone were not seized entirely in 2025. In comparison, ephedrine and amphetamine, which were not detected in 2024, were caught in small quantities in 2025.

Drug disposals

Authorities of the Cyberabad commissionerate in 2025 disposed of drugs in 353 NDPS-related cases, with the total quantity of drugs destroyed at 2,730 kg worth Rs 25.44 crore.

Ganja constituted the largest share of disposed of drugs, with 2,712.82 kg destroyed, accounting for most of the total disposals.

About 8.108 kg of synthetic drugs, including MDMA and mephedrone, were destroyed, showing the continued action against manufactured narcotics.

Opium disposals came at 3,962 kg, which is worth approximately Rs 19.8 lakh.

Cocaine and heroin, since they were seized in smaller quantities, were disposed of in reasonable amounts. The disposed amount included cocaine estimated to be worth Rs 2.38 crore and heroin worth Rs 4.33 crore.

Additionally, the report stated that authorities destroyed 1,776 units of LSD, OCB papers, and 88 tablets, indicating action against pharmaceutical drugs.

The total quantity of drugs disposed were reported as 2,730 kg, worth Rs 25.44 crore across 353 cases in Cyberabad.