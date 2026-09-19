Cyberabad SHE teams nab 24 for public indecency in one week

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SHE Teams arrested 24 people for public indecency in one week, from September 12 to 19.

The police registered 18 petty cases based on 31 complaints received via various channels. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit rescued five people and booked 10 accused under the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.

The Cyberabad police resolved disputes between couples and made efforts to reunite 35 families through Centres for Development and Empowerment of Women. The SHE Teams and AHTU also conducted awareness programmes across Cyberabad, reaching around 3,668 people.

The sessions covered human and child trafficking, harassment of women, stalking, social media harassment, child marriage, child rights, child labour, begging, cyberbullying and cyber fraud, besides emergency and helpline services.

As part of the outreach, SHE Teams, along with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), conducted women’s awareness and self-defence boot camps at Knowledge City and Mindspace IT Park in HITEC City on September 16.

The sessions for women employees focused on safety, legal rights, digital safety, emergency response and practical self-defence techniques.