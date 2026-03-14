Cyberabad SHE teams nab 43 in one week for public indecency

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SHE teams arrested 43 people from March 7-13 for indulging in public indecency at various places.

The accused were arrested during 124 decoy operations during the week. The Anti Human Trafficking unit booked the accused the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA). As many as 15 victims were rescued and reunited with 46 families during the week.

According to a press release from the Cyberabad police, an awareness programme was organised for 4,500 families regarding safety and cybercrimes.

Also Read Cyberabad SHE teams nab 59 for harassing women

The women and child safety wing said it remains committed to a safer Cyberabad commissionerate.

In the second week of January 2026, the Cyberabad SHE teams arrested 59 people for allegedly harassing women in public during 127 decoy operations.