Cybercrime awareness drive set for December 18 in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police, in collaboration with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) will be holding a “Cybercrime Mega Awareness Drive,” across Cyberabad on Wednesday, December 18, as part of their new initiative “Project PROTECT” (Preventing Risks Online Through Education, Collaboration, and Training) that was launched at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Tuesday, December 17.

Explaining the execution of Project PROTECT., SCSC CEO Naved Khan stated that the project will operate through two teams: One team will consist of 50 to 60 SCSC volunteers, and the other team will include 50 to 60 police officers. Groups will be formed from these teams with two members—one police officer and one traffic volunteer. These groups will visit banks, hotels, parks, schools, colleges, and other public places to interact with the public and spread awareness about cybercrimes.

Speaking on the occasion, Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty raised alarm over “digital arrest” emerging as one of the most concerning trends in cybercrime, where people, out of fear, end up sharing their bank account details and personal information with fraudsters.

Urging the people not to do so, he urged the people to combat cybercrimes by dialling 1930, the helpline that could save them from significant loss and distress.

“Every year, cybercrimes are compounding at an alarming rate, and our investigations and efforts must also compound proportionately to tackle this menace,” he said.

Through Project PROTECT, he said that the collective efforts of the mainstream media, social media influencers, students, and the police in raising awareness about cybercrimes would be instrumental in educating the public and preventing these crimes.

DCP Cyber Crimes Sreebala emphasised that in most cybercrimes, people were not only losing their money but also their lives in some cases.

“We need education, collaboration, and continuous training to combat these crimes effectively,” she said.

“The more you know about cybercrimes, the safer you will be. This initiative aims to empower citizens with critical knowledge about the latest cybercrimes and equip them to safeguard themselves against evolving threats,” she added.

Cyber Crimes ACP Chandrakanth stated that people should report cybercrimes as soon as possible to 1930, as it is the golden hour to recover their lost money. He cautioned the people against searching for customer care numbers on search engines. Instead, he suggested taking the numbers only from official websites.

“By doing this, you can stay safe from data breaches and cybercrimes,” he said.

At the end of the session, Madhapur DCP G Vineeth launched a short film on trading fraud. Women and Children’s Safety Wing DCP Srujana Karnam launched another short film highlighting the importance of 1930, the toll-free number for reporting cybercrimes.

Avinash Mohanty unveiled posters of 1930, digital arrest, trading fraud, and safe jobs, to further spread awareness.