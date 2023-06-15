Cyclone Biparjoy: 150 villagers seek shelter in BSF camps in Gujarat

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th June 2023 7:27 pm IST
High tides crash at the sea front at Colaba, ahead of cyclone Biparjoy’s landfall in Kutch, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)

Kutch: As the threat of Cyclone Biparjoy hitting the coasts near Jakhau in Gujarat intensifies with potential landfall expected by the Thursday evening, the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the coastal areas has stepped forward to assist the villagers of the area.

In these crucial moments, the BSF camps have turned into shelters for villagers seeking refuge from the impending storm. Approximately 150 villagers from Thumri and Walawarivand have taken shelter in the BSF camps, including senior citizens, children, men and women.

Also Read
Gujarat gears up for Cyclone Biparjoy as rainfall and high winds begin

The BSF has not only provided a safe haven, but has also organised for the essential needs of the villagers. Hygiene standards are being maintained at the camps, and provisions for drinking water, food, and medical services have been made available to all the sheltered villagers.

MS Education Academy

The BSF has formed quick response teams, outfitted with lifesaving resources. These teams stand ready to assist the civilians in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th June 2023 7:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button