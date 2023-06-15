Gujarat gears up for Cyclone Biparjoy as rainfall and high winds begin

Kutch: With Cyclone Biparjoy set to make landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Thursday, the latest weather update issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain and thundershowers, accompanied by maximum surface wind speeds of 65-85 kmph (in gusts) in the districts of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Porbandar within the next hour. Rainfall has already begun in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch and even some parts of Ahmedabad. Heavy winds continued throughout the day.

Similarly, the districts of Junagadh, Rajkot and Jamnagar can expect heavy rainfall and thundershowers, with wind speeds ranging from 40-60 kmph (in gusts) during the same timeframe. Trees have fallen and some houses have been damaged in Kutch.

Cyclone Biparjoy’s current location is the northeast Arabian Sea near latitude 22.8oN and longitude 67.35oE. It is situated approximately 135 km west-southwest of Jakhau Port, 190 km west-northwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 170 km west-southwest of Naliya, 280 km west-northwest of Porbandar, and 230 km south of Karachi (Pakistan).

The expected landfall areas are Saurashtra, Kutch, and the adjoining Pakistan coast. The landfall point is projected to be between Mandvi and Karachi, near Jakhau Port, with the process beginning from the evening of June 15 and continuing until midnight. During landfall, the cyclone is anticipated to bring winds with speeds of 115-125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph.

It is predicted that the cyclone’s impact could lead to inundation of low-lying areas in these districts, with the water level expected to be 2-3 meters above the astronomical tide. The astronomical tides in these districts could reach up to 3-6 meters at different locations.

People are advised to follow the instructions of the authorities and remain vigilant.