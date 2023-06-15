Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies near Gujarat, says IMD

Ahmedabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday in its latest bulletin noted that the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is continuing its course towards Gujarat.

The storm is currently located in the Arabian Sea, close to the Saurashtra-Kutch coast, and is about 30 km from Jakhau Port in Gujarat.

Manorama Mohanty, a Met Department official, said the current wind speed is fluctuating between 115 to 125 km per hour, potentially peaking at 140 km per hour.

However, a decline in wind speed is anticipated by midnight.

As the storm’s landfall process continues, it brings wind speeds of 115-125 kmph near its centre, gusting up to 140 kmph.

Areas like Dwarka, Okha, Naliya, Bhuj, Porbandar, and Kandla have already experienced heavy rainfall since morning.

The estimated wind speed in Saurashtra and Kutch is currently ranging from 115-125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph.

‘Biparjoy’ has been moving east-northeastwards at a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours.

The IMD predicted the landfall process would continue till midnight, with the eye of the storm partially over land already.

Winds during the landfall are expected to be around 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph.

The regions of Saurashtra and Kutch, along with the adjoining Pakistan coasts, are expected to be the primary areas of landfall.

The IMD has also predicted heavy rain and thunderstorms, with maximum surface wind speeds of 115-125 kmph (gusting up to 140 kmph), in districts of Gujarat such as Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka in the next hour.

Moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are also expected in Junagadh, Rajkot, Jamnagar, and Porbandar districts, with surface wind speeds between 55-75 kmph (gusting up to 90 kmph) in the coming hours.