Cyclone Michaung: Air India suspends all flights to & from Chennai

New Delhi: Amid the heavy downpour in Chennai triggered due to cyclone Michaung, Air India has suspended all flights to and from the city till 11 p.m. on Monday, a spokesperson from the flag carrier said on Monday.

“All flight movement to and from Chennai is suspended till 11 p.m. of December 4, due to inclement weather. In view of the situation, Air India will offer its guests holding confirmed tickets on any flight to/from Chennai on December 4, a one-time waiver of rescheduling/cancellation charges on bookings,” the spokesperson added.

Heavy rainfall has lashed the Tamil Nadu state capital, resulting in water logging of subways and arterial roads.

On Monday morning, the Chennai airport had delayed and cancelled flights due to the heavy downpour.

Sources said that services will resume once the rain recedes.

Suburban trains have also been impacted and the authorities have cancelled the services temporarily.

The weatherman has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur and the union territory of Puducherry.