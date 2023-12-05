Cyclone Michaung: Telangana govt alerts district collectors

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday directed the Collectors of districts where heavy rain is forecast due to severe cyclonic storm Michaung to be on alert and send a team of NDRF each to two districts.

State Disaster Management Department Secretary Rahul Bojja held a teleconference with the Collectors of the districts which are expected to receive heavy rain.

He asked them to be alert given the forecast of heavy rains on December 5 and 6 and to take measures as per the stipulated protocols, an official release said.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) would be sent to the Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu districts each.

The senior official urged the Collectors to take steps to ensure that water tanks which are already full of water do not breach.

Appropriate precautionary measures must be taken in low-lying areas and causeways because of the possibility of a heavy flow of water.

He also directed alerting the irrigation, disaster management, roads and buildings, and panchayati raj departments.

The Met Centre of IMD here said heavy to very heavy with weighty rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam districts of Telangana from 1300 hours on December 5 to 0830 hours on December 6.

It also said heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in various districts, including Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Warangal, during the same period.